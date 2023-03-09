By Jane Lanhee Lee and Stephen Nellis OAKLAND, California (Reuters) – Groq, a Silicon Valley chip startup founded by a former Alphabet Inc engineer, said on Thursday it has adapted technology similar to the underpinnings of the wildly popular ChatGPT to run on its chips.
