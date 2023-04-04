By Ardo Hazzad BAUCHI, Nigeria (Reuters) – Gunmen in Nigeria’s northern Kaduna state kidnapped eight secondary school students coming from school along with an unknown number of others, authorities said on Tuesday, the latest in a wave of such abductions.
