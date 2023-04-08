By Ardo Hazzad BAUCHI, Nigeria (Reuters) – Gunmen abducted at least 80 people, mostly women and children, in Nigeria’s Zamfara state, a hotspot for kidnappings for ransom by armed gangs targeting remote villages, residents said on Saturday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Baidu sues Apple, app developers over fake Ernie bot apps - April 8, 2023
- Chad orders German ambassador to leave the country - April 8, 2023
- Gunmen kidnap 80, including children, in northwest Nigeria - April 8, 2023