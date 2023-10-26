US corporate earnings and a resilient US economy left the US equity markets in the red. The Hang Seng and the broader market will face a testy Friday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Hang Seng Index, ASX 200, Nikkei 225: Futures Flash Red after Overnight US Losses - October 26, 2023
- AUD to USD Forecast: Australian Producer Prices Versus the US Core PCE Price Index - October 26, 2023
- USD/JPY Forecast: Inflation Numbers from Japan and the US to Dictate USD/JPY Trends - October 26, 2023