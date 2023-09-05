Beijing’s steps to bolster the private sector overshadowed by PMI concerns; financial forecasts see a ripple in the Asian markets.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Forecast: With the BoJ Unmoved, ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI Sets the Stage - September 5, 2023
- Hang Seng Index, ASX 200, Nikkei 225 Index: Asia Responds to China PMI and RBA Decisions; What’s Next? - September 5, 2023
- AUD to USD Forecast: Aussie Wobbles with Australian GDP and US PMI on the Horizon - September 5, 2023