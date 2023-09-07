Thursday’s financial forecast: Hawkish Fed signals, shifting Japanese economy, and fluctuating Asian indexes shape the market mood.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Hang Seng Index, ASX 200, Nikkei 225 Index: Market Trembles, but is a Fed Rate Hike Certain? - September 7, 2023
- AUD to USD Forecast: Aussie’s Battle Between China Relations and US Monetary Policy - September 7, 2023
- Dollar Strength Pressures Gold, but Gold’s Current Price is at an Important Technical Level - September 7, 2023