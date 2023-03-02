FRANKFURT (Reuters) – German container shipper Hapag-Lloyd on Thursday posted a record profit of 17 billion euros ($18.08 billion) for 2022, 88% more than a year earlier, but said uncertainty around the Ukraine war and inflation would greatly temper earnings in 2023.
