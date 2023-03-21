By David Lawder WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Hardline Republicans in the House of Representatives on Monday vowed to oppose any universal federal guarantee on bank deposits above the current $250,000 limit, throwing a major roadblock to a key tool regulators could deploy if bank runs re-emerge as
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Dollar languishes as bank crisis fears ebb on Credit Suisse rescue - March 20, 2023
- Hardline US Republicans oppose bank deposit guarantees beyond $250,000 limit - March 20, 2023
- Brazil’s Americanas faces more debt, asset sales as it restructures - March 20, 2023