By Summer Zhen HONG KONG (Reuters) – A set of bumper earnings reports from the likes of Baidu Inc and other Chinese internet giants isn’t impressing hedge funds and other investors who have cut exposure to the stocks and seem to be waiting for more good
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Swiss government says it expects economic slowdown but no recession - February 28, 2023
- Hedge funds unimpressed by Chinese internet giants’ peppy earnings - February 28, 2023
- Hacking attack prompts Russian regional broadcasters to issue air alert warnings - February 28, 2023