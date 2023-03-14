By Katherine Masters NEW YORK (Reuters) – Fast-fashion retailer H&M launched a resale program Tuesday in collaboration with ThredUp, an online consignment platform that has partnered with dozens of brands to run their used clothing sales, H&M told Reuters.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- H&M launches U.S. resale program - March 14, 2023
- Apollo, Blackstone eye SVB assets – Bloomberg News - March 14, 2023
- U.S. House Financial Services chair to seek documents, hold hearing amid bank collapses – report - March 14, 2023