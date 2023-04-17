By Lisa Richwine and Danielle Broadway LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -Hollywood writers voted overwhelmingly in favor of giving union negotiators the power to call a strike, moving a step closer to a production shutdown that would hamper studios and disrupt what viewers see on television.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Hollywood writers approve strike if union talks break down - April 17, 2023
- U.S. envoy pays first visit to WSJ reporter Gershkovich in Moscow prison - April 17, 2023
- McDonald’s tweaks buns, sauce, for better Big Macs - April 17, 2023