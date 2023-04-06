By David Shepardson (Reuters) – Honda Motor said Thursday it is recalling 563,000 CR-V sport utility vehicles sold or registered in cold weather U.S. states because road salt may cause the frame to corrode and possibly detach the rear trailing arm.
