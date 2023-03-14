By David Shepardson WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Honda Motor Co’s U.S. unit said on Tuesday it would move production of its Accord sedan to Indiana in 2025 after assembling the model in Marysville, Ohio for more than 40 years, as part of its shift to electric vehicle
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Pakistan police clash with former PM Khan’s supporters - March 14, 2023
- Blackstone to acquire Cvent in deal valued at $4.6 billion - March 14, 2023
- H&M launches U.S. resale program - March 14, 2023