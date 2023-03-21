TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) – The U.S. government said it “respects” Honduras’ decision to move towards establishing formal diplomatic ties with China, the Honduran Foreign Minister Enrique Reina said on Monday after a meeting with U.S. officials.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Honduran official: US govt ‘respects’ decision to seek China relations - March 20, 2023
- Massive fire destroys New Jersey church - March 20, 2023
- Saudi Arabia releases US national from prison, says son - March 20, 2023