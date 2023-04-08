TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) – Honduras’ government on Friday extended until late May emergency powers that suspend some constitutional rights, part of an anti-gang push implemented by leftist President Xiomara Castro in the Central American country’s largest cities.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Honduras again extends emergency powers to fight violent gangs - April 7, 2023
- ADA Price Prediction: Bulls to Target $0.400 on IOHK Network News - April 7, 2023
- University of Oklahoma investigating reports of active shooter on campus - April 7, 2023