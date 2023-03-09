TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) – Honduran President Xiomara Castro signed an executive order on Wednesday ending a ban of more than 10 years on the use and sale of the “morning after pill,” fulfilling a campaign promise long-awaited by feminist groups.
