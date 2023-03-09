HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong’s top Catholic cleric, Bishop Stephen Chow, will visit Beijing on April 17 at the invitation of a leading mainland Chinese counterpart, the Hong Kong Catholic Diocese said in a statement on Thursday.
