HONG KONG (Reuters) -Hong Kong police said on Sunday they had charged three people in connection with the murder of 28-year-old model Abby Choi, whose legs were found in a refrigerator in a house on the city’s outskirts along with tools used for dismembering bodies.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Hong Kong police charge three after model found dismembered in fridge - February 26, 2023
- USD/JPY, WTI Oil – Markets React to Rising Prices in the US - February 26, 2023
- Big Tech ‘fair share’ debate set to dominate Barcelona mobile meet - February 26, 2023