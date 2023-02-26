HONG KONG (Reuters) -Hong Kong police said on Sunday they had charged three people in connection with the murder of 28-year-old model Abby Choi, whose legs were found in a refrigerator in a house on the city’s outskirts along with tools used for dismembering bodies.
