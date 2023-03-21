By Tyrone Siu and James Pomfret HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong police on Tuesday arrested a veteran pro-democracy politician who was granted bail last August for medical treatment after spending more than a year in detention on a subversion charge.
