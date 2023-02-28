By Farah Master HONG KONG (Reuters) -Hong Kong will drop its COVID-19 mask mandate, chief executive John Lee said on Tuesday, in a move to lure back visitors and business and restore normal life more than three years after stringent rules were first imposed in the financial hub.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Hang Seng Index, ASX200, Nikkei 225: Markets Find Brief Relief - February 27, 2023
- Hong Kong to scrap COVID mask mandate from March 1 - February 27, 2023
- Blinken to hold talks with Central Asian nations in wake of Ukraine anniversary - February 27, 2023