WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Hours ahead of a visit to Hanoi by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the United States on Thursday condemned Vietnam’s jailing of a prominent political activist and said ties could only reach their full potential if the country improved its human rights
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500: Rally Fueled by Tech Sector Surge - April 13, 2023
- Hours before Blinken visit, US condemns Vietnam’s jailing of activist - April 13, 2023
- Tech exec arrested in stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee - April 13, 2023