(Reuters) – HP Inc on Tuesday reported the steepest fall in quarterly revenue since 2016 and missed analysts’ estimates, hit by delayed computer and printer upgrades by customers in the face of high inflation and economic uncertainty.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- HP misses first-quarter revenue estimates as PC market recovery eludes - February 28, 2023
- Rivian sees 2023 production well below estimates, recalls over 12,700 vehicles - February 28, 2023
- Novavax raises doubts about its ability to remain in business - February 28, 2023