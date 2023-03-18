By Krystal Hu and Niket Nishant (Reuters) -HR and payment software startup Rippling said on Friday it has raised $500 million in a new funding round initially intended to help customers make payroll in the immediate aftermath of Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse.
