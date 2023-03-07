SHANGHAI (Reuters) -HSBC’s China unit said on Tuesday it has not been told by regulators to restrict outbound remittances and was unaware of recent capital outflow curbs, after billionaire Mark Mobius, its client, said he could not take money out of the country.
