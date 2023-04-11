NEW YORK (Reuters) – HSBC Holdings plc’s U.S. unit has hired dozens of Silicon Valley Bank bankers led by David Sabow, who most recently led the technology and healthcare banking segment for the California-based bank that collapsed last month.
