(Reuters) – HSBC Holdings said on Wednesday it intends to issue next week $2 billion worth of 8% convertible securities, which are expected to trade on the Global Exchange Market of the Irish Stock Exchange within a month of issuance.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- HSBC plans to issue $2 billion worth of securities, list in Ireland - February 28, 2023
- Crypto lender Voyager’s customers vote in favor of bankruptcy plan - February 28, 2023
- Brazil court approves Americanas payment of wages, some debts - February 28, 2023