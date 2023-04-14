BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Hungary abandoned a Budapest-based Russian bank this week because U.S. sanctions had “ruined” it, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday, adding that Hungary would comply with sanctions on Russia but continue to speak out against them.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- US Dollar (DXY): Weaker as Falling Inflation Fuels Fed Rate Cut Speculation - April 14, 2023
- Pakistan’s cenbank governor says inflation to begin decelerating over next few months - April 14, 2023
- Japan inflation seen persisting, export slowdown to push up trade deficit – Reuters poll - April 14, 2023