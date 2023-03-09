BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Hungary’s Justice Minister said late on Wednesday that Budapest would fight in the Court of Justice of the EU to defend an education law that Brussels says discriminates against people on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity.
