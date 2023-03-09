BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Thursday that the National Bank of Hungary’s cuts to money supply were too fast and drastic as inflation has probably peaked and price growth was driven by energy costs and sanctions on Russia.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Israeli reservist colonel dismissed over judicial reform protest - March 9, 2023
- GM to take up to $1.5 billion charge on voluntary separation program - March 9, 2023
- Uganda considers bill to criminalise identifying as LGBTQ - March 9, 2023