BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Thursday that the National Bank of Hungary’s cuts to money supply were too fast and drastic as inflation has probably peaked and price growth was driven by energy costs and sanctions on Russia.
