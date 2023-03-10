By Francois Murphy VIENNA (Reuters) – The U.N. nuclear watchdog’s 35-nation board of governors on Friday backed the reappointment of Argentina’s Rafael Grossi to a second four-year term as director general, diplomats at the closed-door meeting said.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Bundesbank deputy chief picked for ECB supervision role - March 10, 2023
- EU seeks to arrest industry decline in green transition - March 10, 2023
- Marketmind: Bond blows batter banks as SVB cracks - March 10, 2023