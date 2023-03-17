By Phil Stewart and Mike Collett-White WASHINGTON/NEAR BAKHMUT, Ukraine (Reuters) – The Pentagon released a video on Thursday that it said provided evidence a Russian fighter jet clipped the propeller of a U.S. spy drone and caused it to crash into the Black Sea this week,
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Gold, Silver, Platinum – Gold Markets Test Multi-Month Highs - March 17, 2023
- S&P 500 Weekly Price Forecast – S&P 500 Has Volatile Week - March 17, 2023
- Ukraine hails ‘historic’ ICC warrant for Russia’s Putin - March 17, 2023