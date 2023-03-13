(Reuters) – The International Criminal Court intends to open two war crimes cases tied to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and will also seek arrest warrants for several people, the New York Times reported on Monday, citing current and former officials with knowledge of the decision.
