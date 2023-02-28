By Mike Collett-White VYSHHOROD, Ukraine (Reuters) – The International Criminal Court’s top prosecutor was in Ukraine on Tuesday to investigate Russia’s campaign of missile and drone attacks on power and other infrastructure that killed hundreds of civilians and left millions with no electricity or water.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil – Oil Gains 2% On China Demand Hopes - February 28, 2023
- Putin tells FSB security service to raise its game against Western spy agencies - February 28, 2023
- US farm agency should make robust changes to ensure equity -report - February 28, 2023