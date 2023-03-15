COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – The Icelandic Financial Stability Committee has decided to increase the country’s countercyclical buffer rate to 2.5% from 2.0% when measured as a share of the domestic risk base, Iceland’s central bank said in a report on Wednesday.
