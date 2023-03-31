WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The executive board of the International Monetary Fund on Friday approved a four-year $15.6 billion financing package for Ukraine to help the country meet urgent funding needs as it continues to defend against Russia’s invasion, a source told Reuters.
