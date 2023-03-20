WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund’s executive board on Monday approved a $3 billion four-year extended financing arrangement for Sri Lanka, paving the way for immediate disbursement of about $333 million to the cash-strapped country.
