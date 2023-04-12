By Leika Kihara TOKYO (Reuters) – The Bank of Japan could help prevent abrupt policy changes later by allowing more flexibility in its bond yield curve control, the International Monetary Fund said in its global financial stability report released on Tuesday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Macquarie Group hires Credit Suisse’s top Australian dealmaker – memo - April 11, 2023
- IMF says more flexible BOJ yield control can prevent sharp market reaction - April 11, 2023
- AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Analysis: US CPI and the Fed - April 11, 2023