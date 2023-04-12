By Andrea Shalal WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Public debt is higher and growing faster than projected before the COVID-19 pandemic, driven mainly by the United States and China, the world’s two largest economies, the International Monetary Fund’s top fiscal expert said on Wednesday.
