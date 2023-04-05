BELGRADE (Reuters) – Serbia was largely resilient to higher food and energy prices, lower electricity production, drought, and tightening global financial conditions in 2022, but it must pursue reforms to maintain stability and growth, the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Avolon CEO says Q1 business boosted by China reopening - April 6, 2023
- Swedish prosecutor says still unclear who behind Nord Stream sabotage - April 6, 2023
- China hopes India will show goodwill, facilitate journalists -ministry - April 6, 2023