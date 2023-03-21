(Reuters) – The International Monetary FundPAKISTAN-CRISIS-IMF (IMF) said Pakistan has made “substantial progress” toward meeting policy commitments needed to unlock loans the country needs to avoid default, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- IMF says ‘substantial progress’ by Pakistan toward loan program -Bloomberg News - March 20, 2023
- Texas adds HSBC to energy sanctions list - March 20, 2023
- US Sen. Scott pushes for new Fed inspector general, slams Fed over bank regulation - March 20, 2023