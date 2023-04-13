CAIRO (Reuters) – Egypt and the International Monetary Fund have yet to agree on a date for the initial review under a $3 billion financial package signed in December, an IMF official said on Thursday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Wall St surges as inflation, labor data raise Fed pause hopes - April 13, 2023
- IMF says yet to agree date with Egypt for programme review - April 13, 2023
- US Air National Guardsman suspected of leaking intel to be arrested Thursday -source - April 13, 2023