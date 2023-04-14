WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Friday that the International Monetary Fund has adequate resources to deal with global financing challenges but needs to follow through with “fair and simple” shareholding reforms that reflect the economic size of its member countries.
