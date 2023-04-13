(Reuters) – After central banks across Latin America and the Caribbean raised rates to battle inflation, the International Monetary Fund is now pointing at less spending from governments to help slow down price pressures – while reminding the region’s rich to pay more taxes.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- IMF to Latin America: tighten your belts - April 13, 2023
- Exclusive-To measure progress on sovereign debt, look to actual deals -World Bank’s Malpass - April 13, 2023
- NFL-Commanders owner to sell team for $6 billion – report - April 13, 2023