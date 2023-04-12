WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Consumer Price Index data for March shows persistent above-target inflation pressures, “validating” the International Monetary Fund’s emphasis on continuing to fight inflation at IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings this week, IMF Fiscal Affairs Director Vitor Gaspar said.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- XRP Price Sinks 3% but Keeps Grip on $0.50 as SEC Throws Hail Mary - April 12, 2023
- IMF’s fiscal chief says U.S. CPI data shows need to maintain inflation fight - April 12, 2023
- U.S. set to penalise some Hungarians for evading sanctions – source - April 12, 2023