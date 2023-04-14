WASHINGTON (Reuters) – International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Friday debtors and creditors made “tangible progress” on debt restructuring issues this week, but called for early reprofiling of debts for countries facing problems.
