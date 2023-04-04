By Ange Aboa and Maytaal Angel SAN PEDRO, Ivory Coast/LONDON (Reuters) – Ivorian cocoa bean farmer Edouard Kouame Kouadio expects to die poor, despite rising demand for the raw material that feeds the world’s insatiable appetite for chocolate.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- China says unmanned airship over US was isolated, unexpected event - April 4, 2023
- In Africa’s fields, a plan to pay fair wages for chocolate withers - April 4, 2023
- KKR closes its largest ever European buyout fund at $8 billion - April 4, 2023