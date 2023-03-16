By Daniel Ramos and Monica Machicao LA PAZ (Reuters) – Protesters in Bolivia’s lithium-rich region of Potosi are blockading a key processing plant, demanding legislation that guarantees better benefits for local communities and larger royalties from extraction of the electric battery metal.
