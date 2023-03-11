By Alexander Villegas JULIACA, Peru (Reuters) – In a small bedroom of a tin-roofed home in Peru’s southern city of Juliaca, Asunta Jumpiri holds the torn red and black sweatshirt of her 15-year-old son, whose dark eyes stare back at her from half a dozen framed
